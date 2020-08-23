UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Had Left The Country On Fraudulent Pretext: Fawad

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has asked Shahbaz Sharif to honor his commitment by fulfilling his responsibility as guarantor and bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country.

Talking to a private news channel, fawad said Nawaz Sharif was allowed to leave the country on humanitarian and medical grounds and now, time has vindicated my opposition to that decision by the federal cabinet in this regard.

He said the decision was made on the basis of his medical reports.

Fawad Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif had left for abroad after formally signing an affidavit in 2001, but this time he made a fraudulent pretext.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was granted permission for treatment in abroad by the cabinet in the light of his medical reports. The minister said that there was no personal clash of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Nawaz Sharif but he added, all the cases against him must be taken to the logical end.

