Nawaz Sharif Has No Other Option But To Support Army's Decision: Sheikh Rashid

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2022 | 12:12 PM

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

The former Interior Minister says Pakistan Army and its leadership has taken right decision of supporting former president Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2022) Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that

former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has no choice but to support Army’s decision.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Army and its leadership took the right decision of supporting former president Pervez Musharraf’s return to Pakistan.

Criticizing PML-N supremo, the former Interior Minister said that Nawaz Sharif always had problems with all Army Chiefs of the country but in hour of need, he bent his knees in front of them.

Earlier, Mian Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that if former President Pervez Musharraf wants to return, the government should facilitate him.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader wrote that he had no personal animosity or bitterness towards former President Pervez Musharraf.

“I don’t want anyone else to suffer the trauma I have to endure for my loved ones,” he added.

He wrote that "I pray to Allah Almighty for his health,".

