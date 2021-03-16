UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Has Security Threats If He Returns To Pakistan: Maryam Tells Zardari

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:09 PM

Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to Pakistan: Maryam tells Zardari

The PML-N Vice-President seeks Asif Ali Zardari's guarantee for her father’s security if he really wants him to come back to Pakistan, saying that her father has life threats in NAB’s custody.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz sought guarantee of her father Nawaz Sharif’s security from PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari over his return to Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz asked Asif Ali Zardari that how her father would be flying back to country when he had serious life threat in NAB’s custody.

“Nawaz Sharif can fly to Pakistan the next hour if you give guarantee of his security,” said Maryam while responding to Asif Ali Zardari’s demand of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Maryam said that her father suffered heart-attack twice in the jail. She said PPP was against resignation but the PML-N supported it.

Earlier, PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari rejected Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) demand of resignation from the legislative assemblies.

Zardari had said that Imran Khan and the establishment would be more powerful if they resigned from the assemblies. Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif must return to Pakistan if he really wanted to fight this war.

“We must avoid from making such decisions which eventually will make us apart,” Asif Ali Zardari told through a video link to the PDM leaders who held meeting in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto also took part in the meeting through the video link.

“We are ready for this struggle till our last breath,” said the former President while assuring the PDM leaders.

PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also took part through the video link. Asif Ali Zardari addressed Nawaz Sharif and asked him to return to Pakistan if he really wanted to fight this battle.

“I’m ready for this fight. But my domicile is perhaps different. I spent 14 years of my life in jail. Nawaz Sharif should come back. PPP is a democratic party and it always fought while staying in the assemblies,” Zardari said.

The former President said that by leaving assemblies, Prime Minister Imran Khan and establishment would be more strong. PPP, therefore, was not ready to resign from the assembly, he categorically denied.

“We have to run anti-government move like that of 1986 and 2007,” he suggested.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired the meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) while all other PDM leaders including Maryam Nawaz were present there in Islamabad.

Zardari said they were being punished for NFC award and 18th amendment.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries paid visit ..

5 minutes ago

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

8 minutes ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

17 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Raci ..

41 minutes ago

29 countries to showcase their heritage at 18th Sh ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.