Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to Pakistan: Maryam tells Zardari

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Vice-President seeks Asif Ali Zardari's guarantee for her father’s security if he really wants him to come back to Pakistan, saying that her father has life threats in NAB’s custody.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz sought guarantee of her father Nawaz Sharif’s security from PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari over his return to Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz asked Asif Ali Zardari that how her father would be flying back to country when he had serious life threat in NAB’s custody.

“Nawaz Sharif can fly to Pakistan the next hour if you give guarantee of his security,” said Maryam while responding to Asif Ali Zardari’s demand of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Maryam said that her father suffered heart-attack twice in the jail. She said PPP was against resignation but the PML-N supported it.

Earlier, PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari rejected Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) demand of resignation from the legislative assemblies.

Zardari had said that Imran Khan and the establishment would be more powerful if they resigned from the assemblies. Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif must return to Pakistan if he really wanted to fight this war.

“We must avoid from making such decisions which eventually will make us apart,” Asif Ali Zardari told through a video link to the PDM leaders who held meeting in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto also took part in the meeting through the video link.

“We are ready for this struggle till our last breath,” said the former President while assuring the PDM leaders.

PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also took part through the video link. Asif Ali Zardari addressed Nawaz Sharif and asked him to return to Pakistan if he really wanted to fight this battle.

“I’m ready for this fight. But my domicile is perhaps different. I spent 14 years of my life in jail. Nawaz Sharif should come back. PPP is a democratic party and it always fought while staying in the assemblies,” Zardari said.

The former President said that by leaving assemblies, Prime Minister Imran Khan and establishment would be more strong. PPP, therefore, was not ready to resign from the assembly, he categorically denied.

“We have to run anti-government move like that of 1986 and 2007,” he suggested.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired the meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) while all other PDM leaders including Maryam Nawaz were present there in Islamabad.

Zardari said they were being punished for NFC award and 18th amendment.