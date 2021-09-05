Nawaz Sharif himself to decide about his return: Bilawal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would himself decided about his return however the people wanted their leadership to live among them.

Bilawal expressed these views during an interaction with Columnists and Editors at the People's Secretariat, while responding to a question about Nawaz Sharif's return. He said that Altaf Hussain or Ashraf Ghani model were unacceptable to people.

When asked about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Bilawal stated that the opposition parties did not want to remove Usman Buzdar or dislodge Imran Khan's government through this alliance.

To another question, he said that PDM parties could not succeed if they continued their non-serious attitude. The opposition alliance could not come on one page due to different narratives within its ranks, admitted the PPP chairman.

He said some parties in the PDM were confused over the issue of tendering resignations from assemblies. If they resigned, how would they bring a no-confidence motion as per their plan, Bilawal questioned.

He said his father suffered worst torture during the PML-N reign but the party ignored it for democracy.

To another question, Bilawal said that consensus among all was necessary for electoral reforms.

He said that PPP wanted a prosperous, progressive and democratic Pakistan.

Bilawal claimed that PPP would form the next government and resolve the public problems.

He claimed that PPP governments laid a network of development works in South Punjab. It had done as much for South Punjab as no one else had done.

Bilawal stressed the need of proper implementation over National Action Plan in the country.

About PPP in Punjab, Bilawal stated that Pakistan People's Party was harmed in Punjab under a conspiracy and everyone knew how it happened.

To another question, Bilawal stated that recommendations of parliamentary commission headed by Farhatullah Babar regarding provincial autonomy should be implemented.

About PPP policies for farmers, the PPP chairman stated his party would reduce prices of agriculture inputs by restoring subsidies. Expensive electricity, fertilizers and diesel have damaged agriculture sector, he hinted.

The PPP will give special packages to farmers when it comes to power in near future, stated Bilawal.

About electoral reforms, he stated that PPP also carried out electoral reforms after which the Leader of the Opposition and the Election Commission became powerful.