Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

Criticizing the previous leadership, the PML-N Supremo points out their lack of understanding in crucial matters such as the economy, affairs of the state, international relations, and the concept of the State of Medina.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif voiced his dismay, lamenting the assignment of authority to an unfit individual that led to the country's deterioration.

Nawaz hinted at the accountability and not the power.

During the party's parliamentary board session, he underscored the party's commitment to the welfare of the common man over the pursuit of power.

Sharif reiterated their political mission to advance the nation, emphasizing that dedicated service to the people could profoundly influence the state's destiny.

Sharif also commented on his own legal situation, acknowledging accusations of receiving salary from his son, and emphasized the importance of accountability for all.