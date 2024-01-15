Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Holds Consultative Meeting With Economic Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday held an important consultative meeting with economic experts

The PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was also present in the meeting. During the meeting reforms and proposals aimed at solving country's economic problems were discussed.

The meeting finalized economic project for country's economic revival and to end inflation.

Points related to increase growth rate, tax reforms, to overcome power crisis and reduce prices of electricity and gas were finalized.

Incentive based packages for progress in industry, agriculture and IT sectors had been prepared.

Provision of employment on annual basis and policy points had been devised for making youngsters skilful.

Provision of solar energy on concessional price for agricultural purpose, big incentive in electricity provision to domestic consumers were also part of the package.

Priorities of big projects related to education, health and infrastructure had been determined.

Principles to reduce interest rate, reforms for big industries and exports sector had also been decided.

It is pertinent to mention here that economic project has been made in light of the proposals of experts from different sectors.

