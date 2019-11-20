Nawaz Sharif in London: First appointment with doctors today

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N leaders say Nawaz Sharif will be taken to Boston after his complete checkup in London.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2019) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London on Tuesday night where he will have his first appointment with doctors at Harley Street Clinic here on Wednesday (today).

Accoring to the reports, as the air-ambulance carrying former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived at Heathrow airport his son Hussain Nawaz and others were present there to recieve him. First they reached Hassan Nawaz's residence at thee Avenfield Apartment of Sharif family at Park Lane, Mayfair London. Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan were also with him. During his journey to London, Nawaz Sharif did not face any trouble or pain andd safely arrived at his destination. The PML-N also confirmed safe arrive in London through a tweet:

Earlier, the flight landed at the Doha International Airport at 03.30pm PST where the air ambulance was refueled for resuming Sharif’s flight. With the flying fuel of 10 hours and two pilots, the air ambulance was equipped with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, an intensive care unit, an operation theatre and other medical facilities, while two doctors, including Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan, and paramedics were also on board.

Befor his departure to London, the doctors inspected Sharif’s blood sugar level, blood pressure and performed a CBC test and after clearance of all tests and doctors' advices, the air ambulance took off from Lahore airport.

According to the sources, all essential preparations to shift ailing Sharif were made, and a high end air ambulance arrived at the airport from Doha. Sharif arrived at the airport’s Haj Terminal from Jati Umrah at 10am in a form of caravan.

PML-N workers and supporters accompanied Nawaz Sharif from Jati Umra to Lahore airport to see him off to London.

Later PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said: " Thank God that he has left for the medical treatment he needs urgently,". Pervez Rasheed, the other leader of the PML-N, said that Nawaz Sharif would finally be taken to Boston from his detailed checkup in London.