Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cancer Treatment & Research To Offer World-class Facilities: Health Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has declared the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research a landmark project in the province’s healthcare sector, promising international-standard medical facilities for cancer patients
The minister presided over a meeting of the Advisory Committee for the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Wednesday. During the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing project. Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, along with other officials, provided a detailed briefing on the developments.
Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted that various proposals regarding the institute's human resource planning were discussed in detail to ensure the recruitment of highly qualified professionals.
He expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction and directed the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) to ensure the timely completion of the project.
He said that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is set to become a state-of-the-art facility, significantly enhancing cancer treatment and research capabilities in Punjab.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretaries Tariq Mahmood Rahmani and Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretaries Ameer Muhammad, Sajjad Khan, and Dr. Waheed Asghar. Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Professor Abrar Ashraf, and Professor of Oncology Professor Abbas Khokhar from King Edward Medical University also participated.
Health Advisor Brigadier (retd) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiani joined the meeting via video link, contributing his insights to the discussion.
