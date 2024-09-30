Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to be completed soon: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The construction of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha will be

completed till December.

This was said by Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan while

talking to the media on Monday.

The minister also revealed that the construction of the Qainchi Morr overhead bridge was

underway, adding that the government had issued orders to expand the road from Qainchi Morr to

Islam Pura.

Munawar Ghous said the PML-N had always started a network of development initiatives in

the country. The new cardiology center would facilitate the masses,he added.