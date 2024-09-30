Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology To Be Completed Soon: Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to be completed soon: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The construction of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha will be

completed till December.

This was said by Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan while

talking to the media on Monday.

The minister also revealed that the construction of the Qainchi Morr overhead bridge was

underway, adding that the government had issued orders to expand the road from Qainchi Morr to

Islam Pura.

Munawar Ghous said the PML-N had always started a network of development initiatives in

the country. The new cardiology center would facilitate the masses,he added.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Sargodha December Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

2 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

3 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

3 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

3 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

3 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

3 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

3 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

3 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan