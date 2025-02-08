Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology To Open By Dec: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to open by Dec: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Lahore will be completed and opened to the public by December 2025, benefiting thousands of patients across Punjab.

During his visit to the construction site on Saturday, the minister reviewed the ongoing progress in detail and received briefings from concerned officers and contractors. He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and emphasized that the project is progressing rapidly to meet the completion deadline.

He reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector and ensuring state-of-the-art medical facilities for heart patients. He assured that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology will play a vital role in providing quality cardiac treatment to the people of Punjab.

