Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology To Open By Dec: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Lahore will be completed and opened to the public by December 2025, benefiting thousands of patients across Punjab.
During his visit to the construction site on Saturday, the minister reviewed the ongoing progress in detail and received briefings from concerned officers and contractors. He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and emphasized that the project is progressing rapidly to meet the completion deadline.
He reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector and ensuring state-of-the-art medical facilities for heart patients. He assured that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology will play a vital role in providing quality cardiac treatment to the people of Punjab.
Recent Stories
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saleem Memon expresses concern over quarrel between lawyers, Police5 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister inaugurates new shelter home at Darul Amaan in Jhang5 minutes ago
-
Public’s strong trust in PML-N policies evident: Rana Mashhood5 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to open by Dec: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Police training workshop6 minutes ago
-
CPA conference discusses AI-driven reforms for digital governance, social media regulation6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to remember Kashmir freedom struggle icon shaheed Dr Afzal Guru on his 12th martyrdom anni ..6 minutes ago
-
Shinwari Football Club clinches KCCL District Football Tournament title26 minutes ago
-
Five injured in gas cylinder blast26 minutes ago
-
Ali Muhammad Soomro condoles with former Chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro over his mother's deat ..36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's progress unstoppable, critics of economic recovery now ashamed: Atta Tarar36 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker pledges to uphold democratic principles, parliamentary supremacy46 minutes ago