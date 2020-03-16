Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about India, its spy Kalbhushan Jadhav: Tasneem Aslam

(@fidahassanain)

Former Foreign Office Spokesperson Tasneem Aslam affirms that Sharif family was “Pro-India” and it had perhaps business interests in India.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) “There were clear instructions from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif not to talk much about Indian Spy Kalbhushan Jadhav,” said former Foreign Affairs Spokesperson and Diplomat Tasneem Aslam.

In an interview to local journalist Essa Naqvi on Sunday, the former Special Secretary said that Sharif family was “Pro-India” as they had their business interests there in India. The journalist asked him that whether Sharif family was “Pro-Indian” to which she replied: “Yes, it was. Perhaps the family had business interests,”. Nawaz Sharif, she said, did not want to talk much about India and its spy Kalbhushan Jadhav who is currently in Pakistan’s custody.

The former Special Secretary said that the foreign office used to get such instructions about not to talk much about Kalbhushan Yadav and India .

“This silence on Kalbhushan and India was fruitful for Sharif family or not is not yet clear but it did not benefit Pakistan,” said Tasneem Aslam.

The journalists said that once Aitzaz Ahsan announced to distribute Rs 100,000 and Rs 200, 000 if Nawaz Sharif talked about Kalbhushan Jadhav but Nawaz Sharif did not give him such chance.

“Nawaz Sharif visited Dehli and called on PM Modi but he did not meet Huriyat leaders and Kashmiri leaders despite that it was a state policy,” said the foreign secretary. She also stated that Foreign Office received instructions not to talk much about Kalbhushan Jadhav. At UNGA, former premier talked about Kashmir issue.

The interview and statement of former Secretary Foreign Affairs went viral on social media, bringing PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif into limelight for not pursuing Kashmir issue and taking up the matter of Indian Spy Kalbhushan Yadav with Indian authorities