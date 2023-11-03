Nawaz Sharif Interchange underpass nears completion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass project is nearing completion, with 99 per cent of work completed within just two months, despite challenging weather conditions.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Provincial Minister Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, visited the project site Friday morning to inspect progress. They conducted a detailed inspection of the project, focusing on finishing details and the installation of tiles on the inner walls.

Expressing satisfaction at speed and quality of the work, the CM said the underpass would become operational in a few days, addressing a long-standing traffic issue in the area. This facility would accommodate over 120,000 vehicles daily, he added.

Lahore Development Authority Director General/Commissioner and contractor briefed about the project's progress. Deputy Commissioner, DIG (Ops), CTO, chief engineer LDA and others were also present.