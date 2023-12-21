Nawaz Sharif interviews minority candidates

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday interviewed candidates to finalize names of party candidates for reserved minority seats in provincial and national assemblies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday interviewed candidates to finalize Names of party candidates for reserved minority seats in provincial and national assemblies.

PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presided over the meeting at Party's Secretariat.

Party President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and other leaders were also present.

The meeting also discussed performance of minority members of the party which served in assemblies during last tenure.

Recommendations of Minority Wing Central Coordinator Rahila Khadim Hussain, provincial and district office bearers and others came under discussion.