Nawaz Sharif Is Backed By Indian Dominated International Establishment On His Anti-state Narrative: Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Nawaz Sharif is backed by Indian dominated international establishment on his anti-state narrative: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was confidant that anti-Pakistan international establishment and Indian dominated world media would back him to support his narrative against state institutions.

He said that the narrative of Nawaz Sharif was disowned even by some top leaders and majority of category-B workers of his party.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the SAPM advised the PML-N workers to disassociate themselves from the Modi's narrative of their leadership and come back to issue based political dialogue.

He categorically stated that no NRO would be issued at the cost of anti-state narrative and money laundering.

Shahbaz Gill also revealed that the government was well aware of Nawaz Sharif's secret meetings in a foreign country's embassy in London and one of his son's meeting three Indian nationals in a hotel last week for getting NRO.

