Nawaz Sharif Is being given medical treatment as per international practices, and he could not travel abroad in his present condition: Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera

(@FahadShabbir)

At the outset of the proceedings, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera appeared before the bench and apprised that Nawaz Sharif was being given medical treatment as per international practices, and he could not travel abroad in his present condition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :At the outset of the proceedings, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera appeared before the bench and apprised that Nawaz Sharif was being given medical treatment as per international practices, and he could not travel abroad in his present condition.

To which, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor argued that it would have to be determined that Nawaz Sharif could be treated in the country or not, adding that the life of everyone was precious.

Prof Dr Ayaz Mehmood, head of the medical board, constituted for treatment of Nawaz Sharif, submitted that initially the board consisted of six doctors, but four more members were added to it including personal physician of Nawaz Sharif.

He submitted that the board visited Nawaz Sharif thrice a day and also held meetings to decide the treatment procedure.

He submitted that Nawaz Sharif was suffering from multiple diseases including diabetics, hypertension and heart complications, amid low platelet count. He submitted that many medicines had been adjusted due to low platelet count.

He submitted that the board had not been able to diagnose the disease yet; however, dengue and many other diseases had been ruled out through medical tests. "Although the body was generating platelet, they were being destroyed," he added. He further submitted that Nawaz Sharif had lost 5kg weight during the past two, three months.

To a court query, Dr Ayaz Mehmood submitted that further tests were required for diagnosing the actual disease, but these could not be done due to low platelet count.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf Ali, on behalf of the petitioner, argued that Nawaz Sharif's condition was critical in the light of a statement made by the board chief.

At this, the bench adjourned the hearing till 12.30pm and asked Dr Ayaz Mehmood for filing a fresh report after holding a board meeting.

As the bench resumed hearing later, Advocate Adnan Khawaja submitted that a civil miscellaneous application had been filed on behalf of Nawaz Sharif for becoming a petitioner in the case.

The bench allowed the application after NAB prosecutor submitted that he had no objection if Nawaz Sharif was allowed to become the petitioner.

In response to the court directions, Dr Ayaz submitted a fresh medical report and apprised the bench about the medical history of Nawaz Sharif.

He submitted that Nawaz Sharif's condition was critical, whereas low platelet count had made it more serious.

He submitted that although medication was under way, diagnosis was still inconclusive.

He submitted that further tests were required for the purpose, but it could not be done immediately due to low platelet count.

He further submitted that Nawaz Sharif also experienced pain in his chest last night and he was given necessary medication for the purpose.

He submitted that Nawaz Sharif could travel abroad only if his platelet count was more than 50,000.

At this, the bench observed that Nawaz Sharif's condition was serious and asked the NAB prosecutor whether he opposed the bail plea.

To which, the prosecutor submitted that if the treatment was possible in Pakistan, then there was no need to sending the patient abroad. But if his treatment was not possible here, then there was no other option, he added.

Advocate Khawaja Adnan pleaded with the court for grant of bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds. Referring to various judgements of the apex court, he submitted that the court had granted bail to many accused on medical grounds even in the murder cases.

At this, Advocate Ashtar Ausaf Ali submitted that Nawaz Sharif's condition was unstable. He had to be treated very carefully as his condition was very critical, he added. He submitted that it would be a violation of his client's fundamental rights if prosecution was allowed to keep him. He further submitted that Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to get medical treatment of his choice as it was his right.

At this, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi asked a Federal law officer whether Names of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, were on the Exit Control List or not, while adjourning the hearing for 10 minutes.

Later, the law officer told the bench that Nawaz Sharif's and his daughter's names were on the ECL.

The NAB prosecutor submitted that the bureau had filed an application for extension in physical remand of Nawaz in trial court, but it was pending and no decision had been made yet.

Subsequently, the bench granted bail to Nawaz Sharif while allowing the petition.

Although the former prime minister was granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, he could not be released until Islamabad High Court decides a petition seeking suspension of his sentence, and release on bail, in the Al Azizia case.