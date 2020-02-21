Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and kidney problem: PML-N

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Deputy Secretary has submitted medical reports before the government committee regarding the current status of Nawaz Sharif’s health in London.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not fit and has been suffering from kidney and heart problems, PML-N Deputy Secretary informed government committee here on Friday.

Ata Ullah Tarar—the deputy secretary of PML-N—submitted the medical reports of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before the government committee in Civil Secretariat. He said Nawaz Sharif is still not well as he is suffering from heart and kidney problem. He stated that everything about his health had been presented to the government committee.

Dr Adnan Khan—the personal physician of Nawaz Sharif—also briefed the government members through a video link.

“Nawaz Sharif will undergo heart treatment and then his other diseases will be treated,” said Ata Ullah Tarar. He said “The former premier is suffering the same pain as he is suffering in the beginning,” he added.

The sources say that the government will analyze the reports and statement of his personal doctors.

“The report will be submitted to medical board and they will analyze the same,” said Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.