Nawaz Sharif Is Out Of Danger Now: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:34 PM

Nawaz Sharif is out of danger now: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that platelets of patients like Nawaz Sharif some times increase and some times decrease

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Punjab Minister for health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that platelets of patients like Nawaz Sharif some times increase and some times decrease.According to media reports, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that overall condition of Nawaz Sharif is out of danger while Nawaz Sharif Sugar, Blood pressure and heart beat has improved.Provincial Minister for health said that all the doctors of Sharif City Hospital have been informed about Nawaz treatment while special medical board members have met with doctors of Sharif city hospital.

All the details and medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were shared with Sharif city hospital doctors.The disease can be diagnosed of any patient through DNA in Pakistan, She observed.Yasmin Rashid has said that the medical board can make the final decision on Nawaz's Genetic test and his current disease is not new but old.She said that, becoming platelets on their own is very important in any patient body to control his condition.

