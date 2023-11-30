Nawaz Sharif joins investigation in Toshakhana reference, court told

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 20, of Toshakhana case against PML-N’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari and former PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 20, of Toshakhana case against PML-N’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari and former PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The defence lawyer, during the hearing, informed the court that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had joined the investigation, explaining answers to the questionnaire.

Qazi Misbah Advocate said that it was on the record that his client didn’t demand the vehicle from Toshakhana.

On the occasion, the NAB prosecutor endorsed the stance of defence and said that former the prime minister had given answers to the NAB questions.

He said that now the prosecution would view the statement of Nawaz Sharif and after it further action would be decided.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 20. AC-I Judge Muhmmad Bashir heard the case.

It may be mentioned that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were facing the charges of receiving vehicles from Toshakhana at the time when Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani was the prime minister.