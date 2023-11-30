Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Joins Investigation In Toshakhana Reference, Court Told

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Nawaz Sharif joins investigation in Toshakhana reference, court told

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 20, of Toshakhana case against PML-N’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari and former PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 20, of Toshakhana case against PML-N’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari and former PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The defence lawyer, during the hearing, informed the court that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had joined the investigation, explaining answers to the questionnaire.

Qazi Misbah Advocate said that it was on the record that his client didn’t demand the vehicle from Toshakhana.

On the occasion, the NAB prosecutor endorsed the stance of defence and said that former the prime minister had given answers to the NAB questions.

He said that now the prosecution would view the statement of Nawaz Sharif and after it further action would be decided.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 20. AC-I Judge Muhmmad Bashir heard the case.

It may be mentioned that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were facing the charges of receiving vehicles from Toshakhana at the time when Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani was the prime minister.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vehicles Vehicle May December From Court

Recent Stories

Training on health facility assessment tools concl ..

Training on health facility assessment tools concluded

1 minute ago
 Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, divis ..

Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, division

3 minutes ago
 KP-EZDMC reviews progress on Inclusive Business Pa ..

KP-EZDMC reviews progress on Inclusive Business Park

1 minute ago
 Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

7 minutes ago
 Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says ..

Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says Naqvi

7 minutes ago
 35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held ..

35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held in Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

7 minutes ago
Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without procee ..

Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without proceedings

7 minutes ago
 Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

7 minutes ago
 Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up with ..

Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up without any break: Water level gra ..

6 minutes ago
 Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

6 minutes ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on water resour ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on water resource, National Water Policy

6 minutes ago
 102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 m ..

102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 million

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan