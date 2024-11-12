Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for underprivileged patients of KP

In the heart of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand division, a beacon of medical hope shines brightly for those suffering from kidney ailments in Swat

Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital (NSKH), located in Manglawar, near Mingora in Swat, has become a vital lifeline for the region’s underprivileged populations, offering world-class healthcare to those battling kidney diseases.

The hospital’s advanced diagnostic facilities and surgical expertise are transforming lives, especially for patients like Sumbul Bibi, a girl from Malakand whose recent ordeal highlighted the facility’s critical role in the area.

Sumbul Bibi, also known as Palwasha, was rushed to NSKH after experiencing severe kidney pain that had worsened over the past year.

She had unknowingly been suffering from a serious kidney condition due to ureteral blockages caused by renal stones. Despite consulting local doctors and relying on herbal remedies, her condition deteriorated.

By the time she was brought to NSKH, Sumbul was in a critical state, writhing in pain and on the verge of kidney failure.

Riaz Khan, her father recounts how the family struggled with the diagnosis. "For over a year, she complained about constant lower back pain, and we always thought it was something temporary," he said. "But when the pain became unbearable, we rushed her to a local nephrologist, who referred us to NSKH."

Upon arrival, Sumbul was swiftly attended to by the hospital’s medical team and later her emergency tests revealed that two large kidney stones—measuring 8 mm and 10 mm—had blocked her urinary tract, causing severe damage to her kidneys and bladder.

After an extensive two-hour surgery, the stones were successfully removed, saving her kidneys from further harm.

"I can't express the relief I felt when the doctors told me she was out of surgery and recovering," said Riaz Khan, visibly emotional. His gratitude towards the hospital’s staff and leadership was palpable, as he recognized how crucial the timely intervention was for his daughter's survival.

Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital, inaugurated in 2016 by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has since stood as a cornerstone of healthcare for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly those in Malakand division.

Spanning over 27 kanals and housing 150 beds across four stories, the hospital is a state-of-the-art facility designed to tackle the rising incidence of kidney diseases in the region.

Dr. Subhanullah Khan, the hospital’s Deputy Medical Superintendent, explains that kidney stones are a major health threat in this region. "Many people here don’t realize the seriousness of kidney stones and often rely on self-medication or home remedies, which can result in irreversible kidney damage," he said.

The mineral-rich water and poor dietary habits in the region contribute significantly to the high incidence of kidney stones and other renal diseases.

The hospital, equipped with cutting-edge technology, offers a wide range of medical services, including dialysis, advanced imaging diagnostics like MRIs and CT scans, and complex surgeries like Percutaneous Lithotripsy (PCNL) to remove large kidney stones.

With a team of over 60 medical specialists, the hospital’s capacity to treat kidney ailments has dramatically improved healthcare access for locals, especially in underserved areas.

NSKH has become a vital resource, not just for Swat, but for the entire Malakand division.

Prior to the hospital’s establishment, patients from this region had to travel long distances to Peshawar or Islamabad for treatment, incurring hefty costs for transportation, accommodations, and medical tests.

The advent of NSKH has alleviated this burden, providing free and high-quality kidney care closer to home.

Dr. Riaz Hussain, Deputy Director of the Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) in Peshawar, acknowledges the positive impact of NSKH.

"Before the establishment of this hospital, we were overwhelmed with patients from Malakand and surrounding districts, which led to long waiting times for dialysis and surgeries. Now, many of these patients are receiving treatment at NSKH, which has helped reduce the load at our hospital," he said.

The hospital’s impact extends beyond just providing medical care. Its presence has also raised awareness about kidney health, encouraging better lifestyle choices and more proactive healthcare seeking.

Dr. Subhanullah notes that the majority of their patients come from the merged tribal districts of Bajaur and Mohmand, as well as other areas like Shangla, Buner, and Chitral.

"On average, we see 400 to 500 patients daily at the OPD. This means about 15,000 patients a month and roughly 180,000 annually. The demand for services is high, which is why we've increased the number of dialysis machines from 14 to 30 in recent years," he said.

While kidney transplantation is not yet offered at NSKH, the hospital provides comprehensive treatment for kidney-related issues, including dialysis, nephrology, and urology surgeries.

Dr. Mumtaz Khan, the Medical Superintendent of NSKH, emphasizes the hospital’s role in offering 24/7 care for all kidney-related needs.

"Apart from dialysis, we offer all modern treatment procedures for kidney stones, including minimally invasive techniques like Percutaneous Lithotripsy. Our aim is to ensure that no patient has to suffer due to lack of access to care," he said.

The hospital's success story is a testament to the foresight of its founders, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the then Chief Minister of Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The hospital's mission to provide accessible, free, and quality kidney care to the impoverished people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is making a lasting difference in the lives of thousands.

As Pakistan grapples with a rising tide of kidney diseases, with an estimated 17 million people affected nationwide, the need for more specialized healthcare facilities like NSKH becomes ever more apparent.

With its advanced infrastructure, dedicated medical staff, and unwavering commitment to improving public health, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital stands as a critical pillar in the fight against kidney disease in Pakistan.

