Nawaz Sharif Lauds Political Unity On National Security
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the parliamentary unity on national defense, calling it a step toward stronger national cohesion and solidarity.
He shared these views during a meeting at Raiwind with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who heads the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate and serves as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Nawaz Sharif said that the role of parliamentarians would eventually strengthen national solidarity and help foster an atmosphere of unity and harmony among the nation.
Senator Siddiqui briefed Nawaz Sharif about the PML-N parliamentary party’s performance in the Senate and highlighted a unanimously passed resolution, developed through mutual consultation, affirming unity on national defense.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stressed that although democratic dissent was hallmark of democracy, setting aside mutual differences in the interest of national defense, was truly a laudable initiative.
