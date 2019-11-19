Nawaz Sharif leaves for London from Lahore in air ambulance

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London on Tuesday, twenty days after he was released on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London on Tuesday, twenty days after he was released on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption.He is accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan."Nawaz Sharif will go to Boston after going through a detailed checkup in London.

During his travel, he will stay in Doha for two hours," PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid told Reuters.The air ambulance arrived from Doha early morning at Lahore airport's Haj Terminal. An intensive care unit and an operation theatre has been set up inside while a team of doctors and paramedics are also on board.According to immigration sources, Nawaz's medical files were handed over to the team traveling with the former prime minister in the air ambulance.

Doctors also conducted blood tests prior to the departure.PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz's plane will stop in Qatar for a refuel. The medical team will also be changed.The 69-year-old PML-N supremo, who has bail in two corruption cases and is facing another reference by the National Accountability Bureau, was accompanied to the airport by a large number of supporters as well as party leaders.

Party leaders, including Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal, were also present to see off the leader.The former premier's mother, other family members and his daughter Maryam who surrendered her passport to secure her release in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case earlier this month bid farewell to him at the house.

A large number of supporters and workers had gathered outside Jati Umra since morning prior to Nawaz's departure.In a separate statement issued earlier on Tuesday, Aurangzeb said that doctors completed a medical examination of Nawaz ahead of his departure and he was administered high doses of steroids and medicines to ensure that his condition remains stable during travel.His departure comes a day after the interior ministry issued a notification, allowing the former prime minister to travel abroad for medical treatment, saying that the decision was an "interim arrangement" in the light of the LHC's order, which was passed last week.In its notification, the ministry reproduced the undertakings provided by Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz to the LHC in which the terms of their travel and return have been laid out.

The former prime minister's name remains on the Exit Control List (ECL).