Nawaz Sharif Life Is In Danger: MS Services Hospital Tells Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:26 PM

Nawaz Sharif life is in danger: MS Services Hospital tells Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned hearing of bail plea of Nawaz Sharif till Tuesday besides summoning detailed written report and recommendations from 9-member medical board

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned hearing of bail plea of Nawaz Sharif till Tuesday besides summoning detailed written report and recommendations from 9-member medical board.A two members bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Amir Farooq took up the case for hearing Tuesday.The lawyers of Nawaz Sharif and medical team of Services hospital was also present on the occasion.A 3-member team of Services hospital brought with it Nawaz Sharif medical reports.But NAB team initially could not reach the court.

Later NAB deputy prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbas reached the court and sought copy of the report.The medical report of Nawaz Sharif brought by Services Hospital medical team was filed in the court.The lawyer Khawaja Haris pleaded notice was issued to all.NAB is playing hide and seek.

NAB personnel were present here a day before.Medical team told the court Nawaz Sharif is suffering from various diseases including hypertension and heart disease. Platelets drop due to Nawaz Sharif diseases.Justice Amir Farooq inquired how health condition of Nawaz Sharif is.Dr Saleem Shahzad said we need more tests .

If Nawaz Sharif condition improves to some extent then we will conduct tests.MS Services Hospital said " we have taken Dr Adnan on board.Khawaja Haris raised question why the situation is so worse.Dr Saleem Shahzad said more tests cannot be conducted due to low level of platelets.

What treatment we are providing is the best treatment.Khawaja Haris argued treatment is right of Nawaz Sharif. Permission should be given to Nawaz Sharif if he wants to undergo treatment outside the country.

Justice Kayani remarked " according to your reply patient condition is critical .Khawaja Haris said Nawaz Sharif is taking medicines of multiple diseases rather than only one disease.

Stents have also been placed in Nawaz Sharif. He needs persistent look after. Staying alive is fundamental right of patient. He should be allowed to get treatment of his own choice. There is no harm in it if Nawaz Sharif wants his treatment outside the country.

Nawaz Sharif is at present on life and death stage.He prayed the court to suspend the sentence so that he could seek treatment. Nawaz Sharif is suffering from deadly diseases. He should be granted bail by suspending decision.NAB Prosecutor while opposing granting bail to Nawaz Sharif ,a petition is already pending hearing in Lahore High Court in connection with bail.Justice Amir Farooq remarked we will give decision on this petition.

What we have understood is that several issues are being faced. Here is medical issue rather than legal issue. We are not doctors. Only doctors can tell about treatment.Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani inquired is Nawaz Sharif life in danger.MS Services Hospital said "yes, Nawaz Sharif life is in danger .Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked it is obvious.

If you don't provide him treatment then his life will be in danger.Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani remarked " we give decision on the report of doctors.The court while seeking detailed written report from 9-member medical board and recommendations adjourned the hearing of bail plea of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif till Tuesday.

