Nawaz Sharif Likely To Travel To London In First Week Of October
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2024 | 01:28 PM
Sources say Nawaz Sharif is expected to go to London from October 5 to 7 for a medical check-up
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif is likely to travel to London in the first week of October.
The sources familiar with the development said that Nawaz Sharif is expected to go to London from October 5 to 7 for a medical check-up.
Sources indicate that after spending a few days in London, Nawaz Sharif will travel to the United States.
It may be mentioned here that a few days ago, senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that Nawaz Sharif's trip to London is not final; if he goes, it would be for medical reasons, and he would return to the country a few days later.
