Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-state narrative: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said that the people of the country were always remained patriotic and the anti-state narrative of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was loosing support. He said that PML-N was at the verge of its disintegration after emerging centrifugal forces from within the party and the present hues and cries by its leaders were aimed to integrate and get control on the party.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said that the present increase in electricity charges was primarily due to revival of its surcharge on its expiry.

However, the current electricity charges were already under pressure due to selfish agreements by the previous governments in power sector, he added.

To a question, Shahbaz Gill said that PEMRA was an independent organization and any citizen had the right to get stay order on coverage news dissemination of unlawful activities.

If media transmission of Nawaz Sharif's anti-state narrative was allowed then on what grounds Altaf Hussain's speeches could be banned, he questioned.