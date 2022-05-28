'Nawaz Sharif made defence of country invincible on May 28'

Member National Assembly of PML-N Chaudhry Hamid Hameed has said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the defence of the country invincible on May 28 after the nuclear tests

He said: "We celebrate Yum-e-Takbeer on May 28 when Nawaz Sharif without accepting any kind of pressure made Pakistan a nuclear power", adding that Pakistan was included in the ranks of nuclear countries of the world.

He expressed these views while talking at a special programme on Youm-e-Takbir here on Saturday.

On this occasion of Youm e Takbeer, the nation should reaffirm its commitment to safeguard itssovereignty and independence against any kind of aggression, he said.