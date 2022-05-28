UrduPoint.com

'Nawaz Sharif Made Defence Of Country Invincible On May 28'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 09:00 PM

'Nawaz Sharif made defence of country invincible on May 28'

Member National Assembly of PML-N Chaudhry Hamid Hameed has said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the defence of the country invincible on May 28 after the nuclear tests

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly of PML-N Chaudhry Hamid Hameed has said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the defence of the country invincible on May 28 after the nuclear tests.

He said: "We celebrate Yum-e-Takbeer on May 28 when Nawaz Sharif without accepting any kind of pressure made Pakistan a nuclear power", adding that Pakistan was included in the ranks of nuclear countries of the world.

He expressed these views while talking at a special programme on Youm-e-Takbir here on Saturday.

On this occasion of Youm e Takbeer, the nation should reaffirm its commitment to safeguard itssovereignty and independence against any kind of aggression, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nuclear Independence May

Recent Stories

KP business community proposes formation of adviso ..

KP business community proposes formation of advisory council

21 seconds ago
 Customs Directorate recovers narcotics worth Rs 6 ..

Customs Directorate recovers narcotics worth Rs 6 million

22 seconds ago
 Di Giannantonio snatches shock Italian MotoGP pole ..

Di Giannantonio snatches shock Italian MotoGP pole, Marquez set for surgery

23 seconds ago
 China's Zheng 'so excited' for Swiatek clash at Fr ..

China's Zheng 'so excited' for Swiatek clash at French Open

27 seconds ago
 War Ordnance Blast in Afghanistan Kills 2 Children ..

War Ordnance Blast in Afghanistan Kills 2 Children, Injures One - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Two more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus in RWP

Two more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus in RWP

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.