Nawaz Sharif made Gen Bajwa as COAS but why present govt, military leadership have cordial relations?: Known journalist Arif Nizami reveals

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appointed General Qamar Bajwa Chief of Army Staff but what mistake he made which Prime Minister Imran Khan has to establish cordial relation between government and military leadership, senior journalist Arif Nizami revealed the facts.

In his recent column “Kisi ki Parwa ni”, known journalist Arif Nizami said that in 2014, Imran Khan staged a 126-day long protest against Nawaz government but failed to get it out from the power corridors.

He quoted Imran Khan that the third empire had not signaled for that. Nawaz Sharif, Nizami said, had no differences with former Chief of Army Staff Raheel Sharif but many circles in the army did not like him.

The analyst said that it was PM Khan who at that time of his 126-day long stage-in had realized that perhaps the army leadership would also take stand with him but it was not happened. Nawaz Sharif made General Qamar Bajwa as Army Chief despite that Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan and his brother Shehbaz Sharif suggested him to give extension to the then army chief General Raheel.

And today, Nizami said, there was no such generals like the previous ones like General Zia Ul Haq and no one was so ambitious to take on the power corridors. Today, as compared to the past, there are very cordial relations between PM Khan and Army Chief General Bajwa, he further said.

He also stated that the incumbent COAF staff was included in Economic Development Council who last Wednesday heard various traders and businessmen’s reservations and gave them directions as what they should do to strengthen the country’s economy and that in which areas of the country they should make investment.

“Such cordial relation between a PM and Army Chief is an exemplary relation and would be remembered in the history which perhaps had never been before,” Arif Nizami wrote.