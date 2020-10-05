Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders booked under treason charges

(@fidahassanain)

Shahdara police has registered case against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Zafar Jhagra, Khurram Dastagir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervaiz Rasheed, Rana Sana Ullah, Muhammad Zubair and others.

LAHORE:

Shahdara police registered the treason case against the PML-N leaders on complaint of local resident Badar Rasheed.

Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Khurran Dastgir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif, Ayaz Sadiq, Muhammad Zubair, Pervez Rasheed and Rana Sanaullah were also among the leaders who have been booked under the treason charges.

PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was already in the lockup of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corruption cases.

Hamza Shehbaz, the Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, was in jail for about two years in NAB cases.

The complainant said that Nawaz Sharif was a convict and was intentionally defaming the state institutions. He said the law of Pakistan didn’t allow him to carry out such kind of speeches.

He also asked the authorities to take action against Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders under the Pakistan Prevention of Electronic Crime Act.

On Sunday, a treason case was registered against Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar with Satellite Town police station Gujranwala for his anti-state provocative speeches. The Station House Officer (SHO) concerned had filed complaint seeking registration of FIR against Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar.