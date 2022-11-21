UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Leave For Europe Tour From London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz leave for Europe tour from London

The other family members including Hassan and Hussain Nawaz are also part of the one-week Europe tour.

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz along with their family on Monday departed for Europe tour from London.

The sources said that the father-daughter duo along with the family departed for Europe this morning.

Nawaz Sharif is leaving for international trip for the first time after three years of stay in London.

They added that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam would visit different European countries.

"The Sharif family led by Nawaz Sharif will spend a week time in Europe," the sources added.

The Federal government on November 10 issued a diplomatic passport to former Prime Minister.

The sources said that the passport was issued after clearance from the Foreign Ministry and was sent to PML-N supremo via Passport and Immigration office.

Earlier, The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has suspended the PML-N leader’s passport after he was declared an absconder by the court. He was issued a regular passport earlier.

