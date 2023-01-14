UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz To Return Pakistan This Month: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2023 | 11:25 AM

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this month: Sources

The top leadership has decided to return to run election campaigns as the PML-N is ready for polls in Punjab and KP after dissolution of assemblies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2023) PML-N and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and party's vice-president Maryam Nawaz would return Pakistan this month to run election campaign, the sources claimed on Saturday.

The sources said that the PML-N is all set for election in Punjab.

The development took place after Punjab CM Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi dissolved the provincial assembly.

The meeting of PML-N leaders, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, discussed political situation in the country.

Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar and many others were present in the meeting.

TV shows in which the PML-N leaders appeared also discussed the political situation of the country and the party leaders expressed their determination to win provincial polls in Punjab and KP.

"We are ready to o win the election in Punjab and KP and we will win," said Rana Sanaullah while talking on a local tv channel. He said if elections are held in Punjab and KP within next 90 days we are ready and we will succeed.

He termed dissolution of assemblies as undemocratic. He said the PML-N tried it's best to stop the undemocratic act. Rana clearly said that National, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies would complete their constitutional terms.

Ata Tarar said the top leadership of the party would return soon to Pakistan as they are ready for elections.

Khawaja Asif was of the view that they would win if the elections are held within 90 days in Punjab or KP.

"We are not afraid of elections," said Defense Minister Khawaja Asif while talking on a TV show.

Earlier, Sharif brothers also held telephonic conversation over the prevailing situation.

The sources cited Nawaz Sharif asking Shehbaz Sharif to convey to Punjab Governor to address political issues and matters in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi signed a summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Rana SanaUllah Khawaja Asif TV All Best Top Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

11 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

12 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.