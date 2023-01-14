Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this month: Sources

(@Abdulla99267510)

The top leadership has decided to return to run election campaigns as the PML-N is ready for polls in Punjab and KP after dissolution of assemblies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2023) PML-N and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and party's vice-president Maryam Nawaz would return Pakistan this month to run election campaign, the sources claimed on Saturday.

The sources said that the PML-N is all set for election in Punjab.

The development took place after Punjab CM Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi dissolved the provincial assembly.

The meeting of PML-N leaders, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, discussed political situation in the country.

Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar and many others were present in the meeting.

TV shows in which the PML-N leaders appeared also discussed the political situation of the country and the party leaders expressed their determination to win provincial polls in Punjab and KP.

"We are ready to o win the election in Punjab and KP and we will win," said Rana Sanaullah while talking on a local tv channel. He said if elections are held in Punjab and KP within next 90 days we are ready and we will succeed.

He termed dissolution of assemblies as undemocratic. He said the PML-N tried it's best to stop the undemocratic act. Rana clearly said that National, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies would complete their constitutional terms.

Ata Tarar said the top leadership of the party would return soon to Pakistan as they are ready for elections.

Khawaja Asif was of the view that they would win if the elections are held within 90 days in Punjab or KP.

"We are not afraid of elections," said Defense Minister Khawaja Asif while talking on a TV show.

Earlier, Sharif brothers also held telephonic conversation over the prevailing situation.

The sources cited Nawaz Sharif asking Shehbaz Sharif to convey to Punjab Governor to address political issues and matters in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi signed a summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.