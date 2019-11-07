Nawaz Sharif may apply for treatment abroad: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said the government may consider the request for treatment abroad if the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif applied for the favour.

Responding to the media men after an international conference at the Children Hospital here, he said the government had provided best healthcare facilities to Nawaz Sharif at the Services Hospital, adding, Nawaz Sharif had decided to get medical treatment at home after his own accord.

To a query, Chaudhry Sarwar said the government could only take a decision once Nawaz Sharif submitted an application for his treatment in a foreign country.

About Azadi March, the Governor said Federal and provincial governments did not create any hurdle on the route of Azadi March, adding that dialogues with opposition would be successful and Maulana Fazlur Rehman would end his protest soon.

To another query, he said Maulana Fazalur Rehman was a seasoned politician who did not want any confrontation, adding, the government was also making dialogue with the opposition to resolve the issues.

About the fears, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not wary of the opposition and it would complete its constitutional tenure of five years, adding, those dreaming of derailing the government would be disappointed.