Nawaz Sharif Medically Fit Enjoying Luxurious Life At Abroad: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was medically fit not ill by enjoying luxurious life at abroad.

Nawaz Sharif being a certified liar had misled the court to go to the foreign country on purpose of vacation in the name of medical treatment, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the former prime minister was a champion of corruption and involved in massive corruption cases, adding the court had disqualified him by following Article 62 and 63 and also declared him as a dishonest person.

He said Nawaz Sharif being a criminal should come back to Pakistan to face the corruption and money laundering cases registered against him instead of enjoying luxurious life there.

Shahbaz Gill said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on bogus and tampered medical report by telling a lie to the whole nation, adding he did not take any medical treatment at abroad.

He said the corruption and money laundering cases against Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were based on reality and authenticity.

