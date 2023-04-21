UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Meets Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet on Friday.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting.

She said that the leaders discussed further strengthening brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They also deliberated on the solutions to the problems being faced by Pakistan.

She said that Nawaz Sharif expressed good wishes for the Saudi leadership.

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saudi Maryam Aurangzeb Saudi Arabia Muslim

