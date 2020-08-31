UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Moves Petition To Islamabad High Court For Seeking Exemption In NAB Cases

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:44 PM

Nawaz Sharif moves petition to Islamabad High Court for seeking exemption in NAB cases

The legal team of Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing on medical grounds in appeals pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The legal team of Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing on medical grounds in appeals pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references.

The former prime minister had stated in his plea that he was unable to appear before the court due to his illness, adding that his doctors in London had also prohibited him for traveling.

The petitioner further said that his legal team had advised him for not challenging the decision of Punjab government in line of rejection of his bail extension's application while staying abroad.

His lawyers were of the view that it was necessary to appear personally for him to challenge the Punjab government's decision, he said.

He pleaded that he had provided all relevant documents to Punjab government to seek further extension in his bail for medical treatment but his application had been rejected.

Nawaz Sharif said that his treatment could not be completed in Britain due to lock-down in line of COVID-19 outbreak. A division bench of IHC had fixed the case for hearing tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz had also moved two separate petitions to adjourn hearing on appeals in Avenfield Property reference. Amjad Pervaiz said that he was on leave till September 5, and prayed the court to fix hearing on the case after ending of vocations.

It may be mentioned here that Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had challenged his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference while the NAB had filed appeal to increase his punishment in this case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also moved another appeal seeking acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment reference.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Government Of Punjab Lawyers London May September Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Tadweer launches ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ environm ..

27 seconds ago

Abolishing boycott law ‘historic’ decision, US ..

30 minutes ago

UAE makes significant progress in combating money ..

30 minutes ago

Rain beneficial for crops but not cotton

39 seconds ago

Mehwish Hayat angry over Karachi situation

36 minutes ago

CTP directs to maintain traffic flow during rain

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.