Nawaz Sharif moves petition to Islamabad High Court for seeking exemption in NAB cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The legal team of Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing on medical grounds in appeals pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references.

The former prime minister had stated in his plea that he was unable to appear before the court due to his illness, adding that his doctors in London had also prohibited him for traveling.

The petitioner further said that his legal team had advised him for not challenging the decision of Punjab government in line of rejection of his bail extension's application while staying abroad.

His lawyers were of the view that it was necessary to appear personally for him to challenge the Punjab government's decision, he said.

He pleaded that he had provided all relevant documents to Punjab government to seek further extension in his bail for medical treatment but his application had been rejected.

Nawaz Sharif said that his treatment could not be completed in Britain due to lock-down in line of COVID-19 outbreak. A division bench of IHC had fixed the case for hearing tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz had also moved two separate petitions to adjourn hearing on appeals in Avenfield Property reference. Amjad Pervaiz said that he was on leave till September 5, and prayed the court to fix hearing on the case after ending of vocations.

It may be mentioned here that Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had challenged his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference while the NAB had filed appeal to increase his punishment in this case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also moved another appeal seeking acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment reference.