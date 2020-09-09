UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Moves Petitions Against Surrender Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:54 PM

Nawaz Sharif moves petitions against surrender orders

The legal team of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday submitted two different miscellaneous petitions in Islamabad High Court (IHC) praying it to review the previous orders for former prime minister to surrender by September 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The legal team of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday submitted two different miscellaneous petitions in Islamabad High Court (IHC) praying it to review the previous orders for former prime minister to surrender by September 10.

In his petitions, Nawaz Sharif said that he was under treatment abroad and it was not possible for him to appear before the court in such condition.

Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris also attached the medical reports of his client dated September 4, with the applications filed this day.

The petitions prayed the court that a representative of Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to appear before the bench in appeals pertaining NAB references during his absence. The heath condition of former prime minister was not appropriate for appearance in court.

It also prayed to the court review its previous orders for Nawaz Sharif to surrender and withdraw its summons to the accused.

It further said that Nawaz Sharif was suffering from hypertension, cardiac problem and other diseases and hence required proper medical treatment.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau September Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

1 hour ago

Al Ramz Capital announces its subscription to Al E ..

2 hours ago

EU's Michel Says Bloc Ready to Assist Greece Follo ..

1 minute ago

Asif Zardari seeks dismissal of mega money launder ..

1 minute ago

MCI thanks Japanese govt for supplementing PM clea ..

1 minute ago

UNESCO urges doubling investment in education to e ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.