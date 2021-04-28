(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing on appeals in graft references pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and Avenfiled property against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The court adjourned the case on the request of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (reted) Muhammad Safdar Awan's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the appeals filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and convicted persons including Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Cap. (reted) Muhammad Safdar.

Counsel Amjad Pervaiz submitted an application to the bench and adopted the stance that he could not attend the proceeding due to engagements in Lahore High Court (LHC).

NAB prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana requested the court to issue non bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in these cases as he was continuous absence and not appearing deliberately.

Justice Farooq said that Nawaz Sharif had been declared absconder in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference and asked NAB and Nawaz's counsel to assist the court that how the accused's appeals should be proceeded.

The bench observed that Khawaja Haris could be fixed a representative of Nawaz Sharif. The court said that Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan could file request for exemption from hearings due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till the last week of May.

It may be mentioned here that NAB had filed appeals against the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif from Flagship Investment reference and also pleaded to extend his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. Nawaz Sharif had moved appeals against his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfiled Property references while his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Cap. (reted) Muhammad Safdar had challenged their imprisonment sentence only in Avenfield apartments case.