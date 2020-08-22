UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif, NAB's Appeals Fixed For Hearing In Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment References

Sat 22nd August 2020

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed three appeals of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for hearing on September 1, pertaining to decisions in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment reference

The former prime minister had challenged his seven years imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference while the NAB had moved two appeals, one was seeking to increase Nawaz Sharif's sentence and the second had challenged his acquittal in Flagship Investment reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would conduct hearing on above three appeals in the corruption references.

It may be mentioned here that the same bench had granted four weeks bail to the former prime minister on October 29, 2019 on medical grounds. The court had directed the accused to approach the Punjab government for extension in his bail.

The NAB in its two appeals had prayed the court to increase the sentence of Nawaz Sharif from seven years to 14 years in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference and dismissed the decision of trial court for acquitting the accused in Flagship Investment case.

