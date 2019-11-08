Nawaz Sharif never return looted money to nation: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, facing jail due to corruption charges, will never return looted money to nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, facing jail due to corruption charges, will never return looted money to nation. The national money plundered by the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party during their tenures of last governments, could be extracted with little efforts, he stated while talking to a private news channels.

Commenting on political crisis being observed due to leaders of PML-N's cases in the country, he said that Maryam Nawaz was responsible for disarray in the system. Nawaz Sharif, he said relied on Maryam Nawaz, for discussing the political matters of the party.

He suggested that present government should allow former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go out of this country.

This, he said would be better for smooth functioning of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government.