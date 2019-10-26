UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Nods In Positive For His Treatment Abroad

Daniyal Sohail 39 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

Nawaz Sharif nods in positive for his treatment abroad

PML-N Supremo, according to the sources, was not willing to go abroad but now showed his consent.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26, 2019) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed his consent over his treatment in abroad, the sources said.
Nawaz Sharif, they said, initially was adamant that he would stay either in Lahore or Karachi for his treatment and would not leave the country but now he had expressed his conscent that he would go abroad for his treatment. The sources said that his son Hussain Nawaz in London was insisting that his father should come to London for treatment. The preparations are high for sending Nawaz Sharif abroad they said adding that a senior doctor from abrod was also on his way to Pakistan for medical examination of Nawaz Sharif.
The sources said that after his bail from Islamabad High Court, Nawaz Sharif might be shifted to Ittefaq hospital, Hameed Latif or Sharif medicla city hospital for treatment.
It may be mentionned here that Hussain Nawaz is in Madina Munawara now a days and he contacted some doctors back in London to discuss about Nawaz Sharif's health.

Hussain Nawaz, the sources said, is expected to go back to London the next week.
On Friday, the Lahore High Court granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case on medical grounds. The court directed him to deposit two surety bonds of worth Rs 10 million each. However, Nawaz Sharif's release would not be made unless his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court in Al-Azizia Reference.

On Oct 21, Nawaz Sharif fell ill after his platelets level dropped sharply and he was shifted to Services Hospital from NAB's dentention center for his immediate treatmenet. Nawaz Sharif's health, the doctors said, is quite serious. The doctors said that he might face heart attack because of continuous angina pain.

