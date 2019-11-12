Nawaz sharif not construct a single standard hospital during his regimes: Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday claimed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not constructed a single standard hospital in the country during his regimes where he could get the best medical treatment

The Federal cabinet had decided to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment and after his recovery, he had to face the cases in the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the medical board had stated that the health condition of Nawaz Sharif was so critical and he prayed for his early recovery.

He urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to refrain doing politics on the health condition of its supreme leader.

He said the court had granted the bail of Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always respected the court decision.