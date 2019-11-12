UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Not Construct A Single Standard Hospital During His Regimes: Minister For Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:52 PM

Nawaz sharif not construct a single standard hospital during his regimes: Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday claimed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not constructed a single standard hospital in the country during his regimes where he could get the best medical treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday claimed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not constructed a single standard hospital in the country during his regimes where he could get the best medical treatment.

The Federal cabinet had decided to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment and after his recovery, he had to face the cases in the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the medical board had stated that the health condition of Nawaz Sharif was so critical and he prayed for his early recovery.

He urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to refrain doing politics on the health condition of its supreme leader.

He said the court had granted the bail of Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always respected the court decision.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Muslim Government Cabinet Best Court

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

6 minutes ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

6 minutes ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

6 minutes ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

6 minutes ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

4 minutes ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.