Nawaz Sharif not following constitution of country: Zartaj Gull

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not following the constitution of the country in which he was elected prime minister three times.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical grounds but did not admitted in any hospital in London for the purpose till date.

She said Nawaz Sharif himself was making fun of his illness as he looks fresh and healthy but when someone ask him to return to the country he starts showing himself as an ailing person.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was trying to prove himself as a revolutionary leader but people were well aware about the reality.

Everyone is equal before the law as no one was above the law, she added.