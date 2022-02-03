UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Not Following Constitution Of Country: Zartaj Gull

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Nawaz Sharif not following constitution of country: Zartaj Gull

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not following the constitution of the country in which he was elected prime minister three times.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical grounds but did not admitted in any hospital in London for the purpose till date.

She said Nawaz Sharif himself was making fun of his illness as he looks fresh and healthy but when someone ask him to return to the country he starts showing himself as an ailing person.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was trying to prove himself as a revolutionary leader but people were well aware about the reality.

Everyone is equal before the law as no one was above the law, she added.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister London

Recent Stories

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Countr ..

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Country to Return to Democracy - Sta ..

8 minutes ago
 District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Ch ..

District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Chakis' for overcharging

8 minutes ago
 More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

8 minutes ago
 White House Says 5 States Intend to Deploy More Tr ..

White House Says 5 States Intend to Deploy More Troops to Reinforce NATO's Easte ..

8 minutes ago
 UK, France, Germany 'strongly condemn' North Korea ..

UK, France, Germany 'strongly condemn' North Korea's missile tests

8 minutes ago
 IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conf ..

IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conflict

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>