Nawaz Sharif not obeying his doctors about traveling: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not obeying advices of his doctors about traveling.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was seen in a video in which he visited a factory after 4 to 5 hours travel.

May be Nawaz Sharif wanted to buy or invest in that factory, he said, adding he was looking fresh and healthy so he should come back if he had sympathies with the people of the country in the real sense.

Replying to a question, he said notices had been issued to those who were included in the Pandora papers and Prime Minister's inspection cell was working on it, adding the government would public investigation report about the matter.

Farrukh Habib said the government was providing gas to 1700 companies with only three and half per cent reduction in this year.