UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Not Obeying His Doctors About Traveling: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Nawaz Sharif not obeying his doctors about traveling: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not obeying advices of his doctors about traveling

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not obeying advices of his doctors about traveling.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was seen in a video in which he visited a factory after 4 to 5 hours travel.

May be Nawaz Sharif wanted to buy or invest in that factory, he said, adding he was looking fresh and healthy so he should come back if he had sympathies with the people of the country in the real sense.

Replying to a question, he said notices had been issued to those who were included in the Pandora papers and Prime Minister's inspection cell was working on it, adding the government would public investigation report about the matter.

Farrukh Habib said the government was providing gas to 1700 companies with only three and half per cent reduction in this year.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Buy Gas Government Pandora Papers

Recent Stories

UK Air Force Reports Intercepting 4 Russian Tu-95 ..

UK Air Force Reports Intercepting 4 Russian Tu-95 Bombers in Country's Area of I ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to recruit 130,000 employees in provin ..

Punjab govt to recruit 130,000 employees in province: CM Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 India declines to issue visas to Pakistani Zaireen ..

India declines to issue visas to Pakistani Zaireen for Ajmer

2 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Aims to Reduce Cancer Death R ..

Biden Administration Aims to Reduce Cancer Death Rate by 50% Over Next 25 Years

5 minutes ago
 DEA seals school for 10 days over Corona cases

DEA seals school for 10 days over Corona cases

5 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Meets With President of Iraqi Kur ..

Turkey's Erdogan Meets With President of Iraqi Kurdistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>