Nawaz Sharif Not Only My Elder Brother But Also Like Pillar Of Strength: PM

Published November 12, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Nawaz Sharif not only my elder brother but also like pillar of strength: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that former premier Nawaz Sharif was not only his elder brother but also had been a pillar of strength throughout his life.

The prime minister's remarks on Twitter came in response to a social media post showing him and elder brother Nawaz Sharif hugging each other with traditional warmth as the former left there after their meeting in London.

Shehbaz Sharif is seen showing respect to Nawaz Sharif who was staying in London for medial treatment since 2019. The former premier also reciprocated the warmth with affection to his younger brother.

"Mian Nawaz Sharif is not just my leader and my elder brother but also someone who has been a pillar of strength for me throughout my life. His affection and love is a source of confidence and inspiration for me," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

