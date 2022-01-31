UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Not Willing To Return Without Any Guarantee: Khawar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Nawaz Sharif not willing to return without any guarantee: Khawar

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information & Special initiatives Hassan Khawar on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif did not want to return country without any guarantee

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information & Special initiatives Hassan Khawar on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif did not want to return country without any guarantee.

While talking to media persons here, the special assistant stated that Pakistan People Party (PPP) had make tendering of resignations from assemblies conditional with Nawaz Sharif's return. He analyzed that PPP was not willing to leave Sindh government. Khawar remarked that Opposition was in pursuit of deal but it would not succeed in it.

About development projects, the CM aide remarked that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar introduced development projects costing Rs 360 billion in different areas. The special budget has been earmarked for uplift of south Punjab, he said adding that the budget of south Punjab could not be shifted to other areas as the region remained ignored during past regimes. The incumbent government was paying immense focus to South Punjab by ensuring provision of huge funds, adding, the PTI government was also heading towards creation of South Punjab province.

About tightening noose around mafias, the special assistant maintained that mafia was involved in shortage of fertilizers and sugar. The PTI government took timely decision and imported sugar to ensure its supply on cheapest possible rates.

To a query about Ravi Urban project, Hassan Khawar stated that PTI always respected the courts' decisions, adding, There was need to understand problem of Lahore as the city was expanding without any proper planning.

Pakistan could not develop any planed city after Islamabad. Ravi Urban project will generate millions of jobs. Similarly, it would facilitate more than 30 industries. Under the project, seven forest and eight water treatment plants would be installed, remarked Khawar.

About Health Card, Khawar informed the facility would also be launched in Multan division on February 22.

Khawar also promised to issue health cards to local media persons on priority basis.

Related Topics

