Nawaz Sharif on his return to lead election campaign: Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Committee on Election Reforms Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz chief (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif after his return to Pakistan will lead the election campaign.

Nawaz Sharif can be the next prime minister of Pakistan after winning general elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that the next elections would be held as per the schedule and there is no delay in the elections.

He said Khurshid Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also expressed his views that Nawaz Sharif should participate in the next elections.

About rigging in general elections, he said there is no chance of rigging in the elections, adding Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was the responsible body to hold general elections in a transparent manner.

He said that government will make foolproof arrangements at polling stations and vote counting so that accurate results could be compiled in a befitting manner.