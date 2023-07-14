Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif On His Return To Lead Election Campaign: Sadiq

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 10:44 PM

Nawaz Sharif on his return to lead election campaign: Sadiq

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Committee on Election Reforms Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz chief (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif after his return to Pakistan will lead the election campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Committee on Election Reforms Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz chief (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif after his return to Pakistan will lead the election campaign.

Nawaz Sharif can be the next prime minister of Pakistan after winning general elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that the next elections would be held as per the schedule and there is no delay in the elections.

He said Khurshid Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also expressed his views that Nawaz Sharif should participate in the next elections.

About rigging in general elections, he said there is no chance of rigging in the elections, adding Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was the responsible body to hold general elections in a transparent manner.

He said that government will make foolproof arrangements at polling stations and vote counting so that accurate results could be compiled in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Lead Pakistan Peoples Party TV Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Kouto ..

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano

7 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

7 minutes ago
 Four killed, three injured in Kashmore firing

Four killed, three injured in Kashmore firing

17 minutes ago
 PML-N always led country on path of progress: Shei ..

PML-N always led country on path of progress: Sheikh Jafar

17 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Russia's Krasnodar Reg ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Russia's Krasnodar Region Reaches 5 - Investigators

17 minutes ago
 Extreme heat, rainfall highlight need for more cli ..

Extreme heat, rainfall highlight need for more climate action: UN weather agency ..

17 minutes ago
Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While ..

Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While Battling Wildfires in British ..

31 minutes ago
 Almost 290 Children Died at Sea Attempting to Reac ..

Almost 290 Children Died at Sea Attempting to Reach Europe in First Half of 2023 ..

24 minutes ago
 EU Extends Humanitarian Exemption From Syria Sanct ..

EU Extends Humanitarian Exemption From Syria Sanctions for 6 Months

24 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanks IMF ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanks IMF MD for assistance in concludin ..

24 minutes ago
 Construction of FESCO TRW inaugurated at Jhang Cir ..

Construction of FESCO TRW inaugurated at Jhang Circle

24 minutes ago
 Wagner troops training Belarus forces

Wagner troops training Belarus forces

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan