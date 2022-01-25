UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Posted Adil Gilani As Ambassador To Serbia: Gill

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Nawaz Sharif posted Adil Gilani as ambassador to Serbia: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif posted Adil Gilani, head of Transparency International Pakistan as a ambassador to Serbia in his tenure so his report should be considered as the mouthpiece of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Nawaz Sharif.

Sharing the reports on alleged corrupt practices of Transparency International and its Pakistan Head Adil Gilani, he said that the Transparency International and Adil Gilani were blamed for allegedly forging survey data and their involvement in a land scam.

"This is the whole Transparency International. When the tv team visited there, they were informed that Adil Gilani did not allow them to enter," he said in a series of tweets.

