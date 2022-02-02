Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday termed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was punished by the courts due to his corrupt practices and wrong doings

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was not accused but was declared convicted from the courts.

The SAPM said ex premier went abroad on medical grounds and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif was his guarantor and he was responsible for his return.

He said the courts had declared Nawaz Sharif an absconder.

Ali Awan said it was habit of Nawaz Sharif as he had always expressed anger when a forward block constituted against him but always liked such blocks which constituted in his favor.