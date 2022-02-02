UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Punished For Corrupt Practices: Ali Awan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday termed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was punished by the courts due to his corrupt practices and wrong doings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday termed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was punished by the courts due to his corrupt practices and wrong doings.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was not accused but was declared convicted from the courts.

The SAPM said ex premier went abroad on medical grounds and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif was his guarantor and he was responsible for his return.

He said the courts had declared Nawaz Sharif an absconder.

Ali Awan said it was habit of Nawaz Sharif as he had always expressed anger when a forward block constituted against him but always liked such blocks which constituted in his favor.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

2 minutes ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

2 minutes ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting ..

Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting War in Crimea as NATO Member

28 minutes ago
 Myanmar, climate activists among Nobel Peace Prize ..

Myanmar, climate activists among Nobel Peace Prize nominees

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>