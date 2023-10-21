Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Reaches Lahore After Four-year Self-exile In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

The latest reports suggest that Nawaz Sharif will address the party leaders and workers shortly at Minar-e-Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has spent the past four years in self-imposed exile and was declared a fugitive, has arrived back to Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif first reached Lahore airport from Islamabad, and from there, an helicopter took him to Shahi Qala [Royal fort]. The close family members welcomed him.

After landing in Lahore, he offered Namaz-e-Meghrab.

He would address the party leaders and workers shortly at Minar-e-Pakistan.

During the rally at Minar-i-Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz, would address the party supporters with deep emotion. She expressed gratitude for the nationwide support and stated, “I will not be delivering a speech today; only Nawaz Sharif will address you,”.

Her impassioned words urged the gathered supporters to accord Nawaz Sharif an extraordinary welcome upon his arrival at the historic monument.

Simultaneously, at Minar-i-Pakistan, emotions ran high as Maryam Nawaz galvanized party supporters, reflecting the significant moment in Pakistan's political landscape.

Another prominent figure in the party, Marriyum Aurangzeb, was seen wiping away tears during the emotionally charged event.

The reports suggested that the various rallies from regions across the country converged on Lahore to mark this momentous event. The stringent security measures were put in place, with a substantial police presence ensuring the safety of the rally's venue, as confirmed by police officer Ali Nasir Rizvi.

