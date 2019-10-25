Nawaz Sharif receives best medical care in Pakistan: Humayun Akhtar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf did not believe in the politics of allegations and revenge, the best available medical care had been provided to Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf did not believe in the politics of allegations and revenge, the best available medical care had been provided to Nawaz Sharif.

It was first time in the history of Pakistan that any political prisoner was given the treatment with extra-ordinary protocol as the best doctors of the country were on toes to handle any untoward situation he said while talking to a private news channel.

"The present government has no intention to stop former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from going abroad for the medical reasons if the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) permits him as well, PTI leaders could never commit contempt of the court by going against its orders," he added.

He further stated that Imran Khan had struggled for twenty three years to eliminate the corruption from the society.

He expressed his good wishes for Nawaz Sharif's health and also ordered the concerned departments to take good care of the patient.