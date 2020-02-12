UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Refuses To Meet Chaudhary Nisar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:31 PM

Nawaz Sharif refuses to meet Chaudhary Nisar

The former premier says what his aides will perceive if he meets Nisar again as many are there who stood beside him in difficult times.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12, 2020) Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has turned down a request to meet former interior minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan after his arrival in London last night, the sources say.

They say that a mutual friend of Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan started the move for meeting between former premier and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan just before the departure of the later to London for a two-week visit to the UK.

“How can I meet Nisar and what my friends will say to me if I do?,” the credible sources quotedNawaz Sharif as saying. Sharif is the de-facto chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan was an important member of his party but the differences set both apart more than a year.

According to the sources, senior PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar made an attempt to bring both leaders close to each other but when they were asked whether they made any effort in this regard they refused to accept.

The sources, however, say that Nisar also lost his friends after his open differences with the former Prime Minister, though, he is considered a close ally of former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The meeting with Nisar will send an odd message to his friends and aides,” Nawaz Sharif said. The sources say that there will be backlash if Nisar is given space again in the party.

