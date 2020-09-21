UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Refuses To Receive Arrest Warrants From London High Commission

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:03 PM

Nawaz Sharif refuses to receive arrest warrants from London High Commission

The latest reports say that Pakistan’s High Commission complied with the IHC’s order and showed Nawaz Sharif arrest warrants but he refused to receive.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not receive arrest warrants from Pakistan’s London High Commission on Monday.

The sources said that Foreign Office had sent arrest warrants to London High Commission on Sept 17 and directed the commission to submit report on arrest warrants. The Foreign Office would inform the court soon as it got information from London’s commission.

“Nawaz Sharif was sent arrest warrants at around 10:30 of British local time,” the London High Commission was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court had ordered the Foreign Affairs Secretary implementation of the arrest warrants. He was issued arrest warrants by IHC in Al-Azizia reference.

On Sept 9, an accountability court declared former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘proclaimed offender’ in Toshakhana reference.

However, former President Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani were indicted in the same Toshakhana case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard Toshakhana reference.

It may be mentioned here that on June 30, the accountability court in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrants for Zardari and started the process to declare Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif as absconder in the Toshakhana reference.

NAB had earlier seized vehicles – taken from toshakhana – of Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari. Former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani was accused of facilitating Zardari and Nawaz in this matter. The anti-graft body also accused Gillani of relaxing the procedure for acceptance and disposal of gifts.

Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, owners of the Omni Group, were also nominated as accused in the reference.

